Merch Stand Hints at John Cena Working with WWE Superstars During Tonight's Payback Show

John Cena is gearing up to host WWE Payback tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

In a possible hint at what's to come in tonight's event, John Cena was seen listed alongside Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller at the WWE Payback merchandise store within the arena.

A keen-eyed fan noted that a display at the store featured graphics detailing all of tonight's scheduled matches and segments, including an intriguing graphic that showcased Cena along with Rhodes and Waller.

Speculation has been rampant that WWE may be planning a Cena vs. Rhodes match in the coming months, given Cena's temporary return to the wrestling world. Interestingly, Cena has also developed a rapport with Waller, following their collaborative work at the Money In the Bank event earlier this summer. Adding fuel to the fire, Waller teased an "all time scoop" for tonight's segment on social media and revealed that he has been prepping for the event by reading Cena's book, "Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self."