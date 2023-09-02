WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Merch Stand Hints at John Cena Working with WWE Superstars During Tonight's Payback Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2023

Merch Stand Hints at John Cena Working with WWE Superstars During Tonight's Payback Show

John Cena is gearing up to host WWE Payback tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

In a possible hint at what's to come in tonight's event, John Cena was seen listed alongside Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller at the WWE Payback merchandise store within the arena.

A keen-eyed fan noted that a display at the store featured graphics detailing all of tonight's scheduled matches and segments, including an intriguing graphic that showcased Cena along with Rhodes and Waller.

Speculation has been rampant that WWE may be planning a Cena vs. Rhodes match in the coming months, given Cena's temporary return to the wrestling world. Interestingly, Cena has also developed a rapport with Waller, following their collaborative work at the Money In the Bank event earlier this summer. Adding fuel to the fire, Waller teased an "all time scoop" for tonight's segment on social media and revealed that he has been prepping for the event by reading Cena's book, "Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self."

Speculation Ignites as The Great Muta Lands in Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight's WWE Payback Event

According to PWInsider, wrestling legend The Great Muta has touched down in Pittsburgh ahead of tonight's WWE Payback 2023 Premium Live Even [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2023 03:10PM


Tags: #wwe #payback #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83728/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer