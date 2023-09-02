Speculation Ignites as The Great Muta Lands in Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight's WWE Payback Event

According to PWInsider, wrestling legend The Great Muta has touched down in Pittsburgh ahead of tonight's WWE Payback 2023 Premium Live Event. While it's uncertain what role Muta will play, if any, speculation is rampant that he could cross paths with Shinsuke Nakamura. While some may consider that he's in the U.S. for AEW All Out, the distance between Chicago and Pittsburgh makes that less likely.
It's worth noting that Muta was honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction last year. Additionally, in a match sanctioned by WWE, Nakamura defeated Muta at NOAH's New Year's show in Tokyo earlier this year.
There's no official word yet on whether Muta will make an appearance tonight, but PWInsider emphasized the "interesting" timing of his arrival on Friday.
