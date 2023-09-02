WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

NXT Star Spotted in Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight's WWE Payback (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2023

Viewers tuning into tonight's WWE Payback event may be in for an unexpected twist, according to wrestling insiders. PWInsider has confirmed that NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is currently in Pittsburgh, where the live show is taking place.

While not officially verified, speculation is rife that Stratton might make an appearance during the match between Lynch and Stratus. This possibility gains traction from ongoing rumors that WWE may be planning a special storyline featuring Lynch and Stratton.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Stratton was previously spotted sitting ringside at Lynch's August 28th Raw match against Zoey Starks. Intriguingly, in a recent promo, Stratton made a reference to Lynch as a former NXT Women's Champion, even though Lynch has never held that title. Lynch subsequently acknowledged the remark on Twitter.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2023 01:27PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #tiffany stratton

