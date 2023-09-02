NXT Star Spotted in Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight's WWE Payback (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Viewers tuning into tonight's WWE Payback event may be in for an unexpected twist, according to wrestling insiders. PWInsider has confirmed that NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is currently in Pittsburgh, where the live show is taking place.

While not officially verified, speculation is rife that Stratton might make an appearance during the match between Lynch and Stratus. This possibility gains traction from ongoing rumors that WWE may be planning a special storyline featuring Lynch and Stratton.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Stratton was previously spotted sitting ringside at Lynch's August 28th Raw match against Zoey Starks. Intriguingly, in a recent promo, Stratton made a reference to Lynch as a former NXT Women's Champion, even though Lynch has never held that title. Lynch subsequently acknowledged the remark on Twitter.