Final Match Card for Tonight's WWE Payback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2023

WWE Payback 2023 is set to take place tonight at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena and will be streamed live on Peacock.

John Cena, who made a surprise return on this past Friday's SmackDown, will serve as the evening's host. This hosting gig comes just before Cena's in-ring return at next Friday's Superstar Spectacle, where he'll team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. 

For those planning to tune in, live play-by-play coverage kicks off with the Kickoff show at 7 PM EST. Below is the finalized match card for the event:

Final Match Card:

Show Host: John Cena

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

- Steel Cage Match: Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

- Undisputed Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (champions) vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

- WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

- WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (champion) vs. Austin Theory
LA Knight vs. The Miz

- The Grayson Waller Effect featuring guest Cody Rhodes


