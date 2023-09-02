Final Match Card for Tonight's WWE Payback

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

WWE Payback 2023 is set to take place tonight at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena and will be streamed live on Peacock.

John Cena, who made a surprise return on this past Friday's SmackDown, will serve as the evening's host. This hosting gig comes just before Cena's in-ring return at next Friday's Superstar Spectacle, where he'll team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

For those planning to tune in, live play-by-play coverage kicks off with the Kickoff show at 7 PM EST. Below is the finalized match card for the event:

Final Match Card:

Show Host: John Cena

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

- Steel Cage Match: Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

- Undisputed Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (champions) vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

- WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

- WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (champion) vs. Austin Theory

LA Knight vs. The Miz

- The Grayson Waller Effect featuring guest Cody Rhodes



