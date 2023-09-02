CM Punk FIRED By AEW Following Internal Investigation

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW has released an announcement effective immediately about the termination of CM Punk from AEW. This comes following controversial situations involving Jack Perry, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and others.

You can read the full announcement below.

STATEMENT FROM ALL ELITE WRESTLING AND TONY KHAN

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has terminated the wrestler and employment agreements between Philip Brooks (CM Punk) and AEW with cause, effective immediately. The termination was confirmed today by Tony Khan, CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative of AEW.

The termination follows a weeklong internal investigation of an incident occurring backstage at AEW – All In London on Sunday, August 27. Following the investigation, the AEW Discipline Committee met and later convented with outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to Khan that CM Punk be terminated with cause.

Khan offered the following statement:

“Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn’t have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world.”

Statement from All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan pic.twitter.com/3MtW6MkGDf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2023

Tensions erupted between CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage at All Elite Wrestling's All In London event on Sunday, August 27, just before Punk's scheduled bout with Samoa Joe. While conflicting stories exist about the specific details of the clash, it's confirmed that both wrestlers had been temporarily suspended as AEW looks into the incident which now seems to have concluded.

The dispute was fueled by Jack Perry's comment, "It's real glass, go cry me a river," which he made during his Zero Hour match against HOOK. Perry pointed to a limousine's windscreen that he would later be slammed through. This jab was directed at CM Punk and pertained to a previous argument the two had about glass during an AEW Collision taping earlier in the summer. Perry reportedly felt that insiders close to Punk, who leaked the argument, aimed to publicly humiliate him.