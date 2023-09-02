Join Our Wrestling Social Media Team On Twitter/X

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2023

🎙️ Join Our Wrestling Social Media Team! 🤼‍♂️

Are you a die-hard wrestling fan with a knack for crafting compelling tweets? We're seeking a passionate tweeter to join our social media team on Twitter/X!

The role: 📌 Create captivating tweets that resonate with wrestling enthusiasts. 🎥 Live tweet the biggest and moments during weekly WWE and AEW TV shows, including pay-per-view events. 🆕 Bring your innovative ideas to the forefront – we're eager to embrace fresh concepts!

How to Apply: Slide into our DMs! 📩 Reach out to @WNS_BenKerin on Twitter/X or drop an email to ben@wrestlingnewssource.com to express your interest. "Subject: Social Media Position"

Experience would be desired, but not necessary. You will however need a strong understanding of Twitter/X and how to connect with followers.

Note: This is an unpaid opportunity. Join us to fuel your passion for wrestling and social media.


