Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

John Cena Acknowledges His WWE Career Is Nearing the Final Bell

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2023

John Cena has candidly acknowledged that his WWE career is nearing its conclusion.

During this past Friday's Smackdown event in Hershey, PA, Cena expressed gratitude to WWE fans and revealed that he will serve as the guest host for tonight's Payback event in Pittsburgh.

Launching his WWE career in 2002 at the age of 25, John Cena has become a defining figure in the organization over the past 21 years. Now 46, the former 16-time WWE World Champion and a future Hall of Famer.

Cena was a full-time performer until roughly 2018. Since scaling back, he's participated in a handful of matches each year, with only one taking place in 2022.

He openly states that the physical demands are becoming too much for his body. After his recent in-ring appearance, Cena discussed his future with the WWE Digital team on YouTube.

“Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I’m 46 and staring down 47. I’ve been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it’s soon. To speak candidly, when you’re involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what’s next.”

“The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family, for the last two or three years, I’ve been able to focus on what’s now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring. I know it may sound repetitive, but so is me saying ‘Never give up,’ and I never mind saying that, so I never mind saying ‘thank you’ to the people that make this special. Without them and them caring, I don’t get to come back.”

Source: Fightful
Tags: #wwe #john cena

