Tonight's SmackDown Episode Will Feature an LA Knight Segment

According to WWE, LA Knight and The Miz Will Confront Each Other 'Face to Face' on This Evening's SmackDown Broadcast. As stated on WWE.com:
“Let me talk to ya!” about something “awesome!”
The growing rivalry between The Miz and LA Knight has led to a highly anticipated showdown at WWE Payback this Saturday.
Whether it be general mockery, doing of impressions of each other, or interfering in matches, both competitors are guilty of fueling the fire of their explosive conflict. Miz claims that his adversary is simply a flash in the pan that people will quickly forget, while Knight says The A-Lister, despite his years in the squared circle and his accolades, is nothing more than a “never was.”
What will happen when the two Superstars come face-to-face one day before their showdown? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.
⚡ WWE Reveals Charity Auction for Cody Rhodes' Night of Champions Ring Robe
The WWE has disclosed plans to hold a charitable auction featuring Cody Rhodes' ring robe from the Night of Champions event. Open for bids u [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 01, 2023 02:57PM
