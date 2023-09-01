WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's SmackDown Episode Will Feature an LA Knight Segment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2023

According to WWE, LA Knight and The Miz Will Confront Each Other 'Face to Face' on This Evening's SmackDown Broadcast. As stated on WWE.com:

“Let me talk to ya!” about something “awesome!”

The growing rivalry between The Miz and LA Knight has led to a highly anticipated showdown at WWE Payback this Saturday.

Whether it be general mockery, doing of impressions of each other, or interfering in matches, both competitors are guilty of fueling the fire of their explosive conflict. Miz claims that his adversary is simply a flash in the pan that people will quickly forget, while Knight says  The A-Lister, despite his years in the squared circle and his accolades, is nothing more than a “never was.” 

What will happen when the two Superstars come face-to-face one day before their showdown? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX. 

