WWE Reveals Charity Auction for Cody Rhodes' Night of Champions Ring Robe

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2023

The WWE has disclosed plans to hold a charitable auction featuring Cody Rhodes' ring robe from the Night of Champions event. Open for bids until September 15, the auction has already attracted 24 bids, the highest being $10,100.

The official auction description states: "Seize this rare chance to claim a fragment of WWE legacy. Autographed by WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, this robe graced 'The American Nightmare' as he battled Brock Lesnar in an intense showdown at Night of Champions, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023. Auction proceeds will be directed towards Connor’s Cure and the V Foundation in their ongoing efforts to advance pediatric cancer research. A Certificate of Authenticity is included with this item."

Source: auction.wwe.com
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #connors cure #v foundation

