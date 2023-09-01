Freddie Prinze Jr. Commemorates Bray Wyatt: Calls Him the Irreplaceable 'Last Attraction Wrestler'

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Freddie Prinze Jr., a former WWE creative member, recently honored the late Bray Wyatt on his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie. The tribute touched upon various aspects of Wyatt's life and career, underscoring the substantial void he leaves in the wrestling world.

Discussing Wyatt's knack for innovation, Prinze said, "[Bray was] such a creative young man. I had planned a lot of my wrestling promotion around him before he re-signed with WWE. He and I had been in discussions for that. Just a real special human being from what I knew of him. We weren’t close friends, but we were working acquaintances. I know we respected one another. There was a movie I was thinking about doing that had a role that he liked a lot, playing the role of a carny. He’ll be missed.”

On the unique draw Wyatt had as a wrestler, Prinze lamented, “There’s nobody that can fill that void, unfortunately.”