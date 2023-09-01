Ronda Rousey Expresses "No Desire" to Return to the Ring

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Anticipate neither a WWE ring nor a UFC octagon to feature Ronda Rousey anytime soon.

After Rousey's abrupt exit from WWE following SummerSlam, speculation was rife about whether the ex-Women's Champion would be rejoining WWE or considering a UFC comeback. A recent report clarifies that the answer is neither.

As disclosed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey's immediate focus is on expanding her family, with zero plans for making a reappearance in either professional wrestling or MMA. The report ends with a definitive assertion about Rousey's fighting aspirations: "The belief is that she has no interest in fighting ever again."

The hasty revelation about her leaving the WWE also explains why her collaboration and subsequent rivalry with Shayna Baszler were expedited and unfolded over a brief period.

This new information aligns with Dana White's earlier dismissal of rumors, initially reported by The Daily Mail, suggesting a Ronda Rousey comeback at UFC 300.