WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Ronda Rousey Expresses "No Desire" to Return to the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2023

Ronda Rousey Expresses "No Desire" to Return to the Ring

Anticipate neither a WWE ring nor a UFC octagon to feature Ronda Rousey anytime soon.

After Rousey's abrupt exit from WWE following SummerSlam, speculation was rife about whether the ex-Women's Champion would be rejoining WWE or considering a UFC comeback. A recent report clarifies that the answer is neither.

As disclosed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey's immediate focus is on expanding her family, with zero plans for making a reappearance in either professional wrestling or MMA. The report ends with a definitive assertion about Rousey's fighting aspirations: "The belief is that she has no interest in fighting ever again."

The hasty revelation about her leaving the WWE also explains why her collaboration and subsequent rivalry with Shayna Baszler were expedited and unfolded over a brief period.

This new information aligns with Dana White's earlier dismissal of rumors, initially reported by The Daily Mail, suggesting a Ronda Rousey comeback at UFC 300.

Rumors Circulate of The Authors of Pain's Possible WWE Return

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, chatter has been building in the past week about a potential return of The Authors of Pain (Akam and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 30, 2023 06:43PM


Tags: #wwe #ufc #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83698/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer