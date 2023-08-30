Rumors Circulate of The Authors of Pain's Possible WWE Return

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, chatter has been building in the past week about a potential return of The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) to WWE, likely featuring on NXT. Johnson mentioned that he first got wind of these discussions about three weeks ago. Conversations have reportedly intensified in the last 24 hours regarding their potential appearances in the coming month.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select adds that, according to inside sources, The Authors of Pain have been under contract since 2022, although this detail remains unconfirmed. Sapp's sources also indicate that Akam and Rezar were already in the pipeline for a return before Vince McMahon made his comeback. As per Sapp, they were listed on an internal travel itinerary as early as May.

Sapp also noted that Paul Ellering, the duo's manager, was a part of the negotiation process.

The Authors of Pain have not been in the ring since their release from WWE in 2020 and are former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions.

