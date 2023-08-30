Trish Stratus Admits Becky Lynch Rivalry Has Overstayed Its Welcome

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Returning to WWE in February, the legendary Trish Stratus has been locked in a heated rivalry with Becky Lynch that began in April. The long-anticipated showdown between the two is set for the Payback Premium Live Event, where they will face off inside a steel cage to minimize potential interference from Zoey Stark.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Stratus expressed her readiness to conquer Becky Lynch once more and then shift her focus to fresh opponents.

“At the end of the day, as long as we deliver, as long as we leave the fans entertained, satisfied, Stratus-fied that’s what my goal is to come here and do the things we never got to do, show them something they’ve never see before. I didn’t expect to be sipping lemonade for six months straight.

Me coming here, I’m gonna prove myself when I beat Becky Lynch, arguably the best of this generation. I kind of feel like I did that in May. I’m kind of like, if Becky wasn’t so obsessed with me I feel like we could have cut this feud a long time ago and I could have gone on to do other things in this current women’s division, which is so intriguing to me.”

In the ongoing interview, Stratus conceded that her feud with Becky Lynch has perhaps extended longer than necessary. However, she believes it will culminate in a memorable conclusion, akin to other enduring storylines in WWE history.

“I know things were kind of lost, like ‘Oh this is running on and it’s dragging.’ Whatever, sure we all feel like that. I’m sure people thought The Usos’ [Bloodline] story was dragging as well, but boy did they deliver at WrestleMania. To me, it’s when we get in the cage and people are committed to what we can do and what this generational face-off means, this unique opportunity to showcase what we can do, I’m pretty excited about it.”