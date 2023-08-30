WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bianca Belair Takes Temporary Leave from WWE Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 30, 2023

Fightful Select revealed that Bianca Belair, a former WWE Women's Champion, will be taking a temporary break from WWE programming. This hiatus follows an injury storyline involving her on the August 18 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, where she was assaulted by Damage CTRL.

Though the narrative concentrated on injuring Belair's knee, it's been clarified that this angle was not to cover up a real injury; the knee issue is strictly part of the storyline. Fightful also mentioned that the hiatus was pre-planned, though the exact duration of her absence remains unspecified.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 30, 2023 08:22AM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #bianca belair

