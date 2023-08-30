Roman Reigns Achieves Unprecedented Milestone Not Seen in WWE for Over Three Decades

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Roman Reigns has been acknowledged as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion since merging the Universal and WWE titles in April 2022 at WrestleMania 38.

Prior to this, Reigns had already established a lengthy reign with the Universal Title, a reign that WWE continues to recognize, even after the titles were unified.

He captured the Universal Title on August 30, 2020, in a triple-threat match against Braun Strowman and the late Bray Wyatt during the Payback 2020 event. Remarkably, today marks the three-year anniversary of that win.

As highlighted by Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter, Reigns' three-year hold on the championship is an extraordinary achievement; no other wrestler has managed to hold a WWE world title for this long in over 35 years.

Not to be overshadowed, Reigns' reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has also been notably enduring. While he has held the unified title for a total of 1095 days, he's been the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion for 514 days and counting.