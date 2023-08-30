WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Roman Reigns Achieves Unprecedented Milestone Not Seen in WWE for Over Three Decades

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 30, 2023

Roman Reigns Achieves Unprecedented Milestone Not Seen in WWE for Over Three Decades

Roman Reigns has been acknowledged as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion since merging the Universal and WWE titles in April 2022 at WrestleMania 38.

Prior to this, Reigns had already established a lengthy reign with the Universal Title, a reign that WWE continues to recognize, even after the titles were unified.

He captured the Universal Title on August 30, 2020, in a triple-threat match against Braun Strowman and the late Bray Wyatt during the Payback 2020 event. Remarkably, today marks the three-year anniversary of that win.

As highlighted by Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter, Reigns' three-year hold on the championship is an extraordinary achievement; no other wrestler has managed to hold a WWE world title for this long in over 35 years.

Not to be overshadowed, Reigns' reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has also been notably enduring. While he has held the unified title for a total of 1095 days, he's been the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion for 514 days and counting.


Tags: #wwe #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83667/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer