Seth Rollins Verifies Shinsuke Nakamura's Observations on His Chronic Back Pain

Scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback on September 2nd, Seth Rollins has acknowledged the truth behind Nakamura's assertions about his back issues.

During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Rollins opened up about his long-standing back injury, confirming that it has been hampering his everyday activities for years.

"Yeah, I mean, he’s not wrong, you know, my back sucks. I’ve had these injuries for four or five years now. It’s, I’ve two stress fractures in like the lowest vertebrae you can possibly have in my lower back. And occasionally, they flare up. And if they accrue too much damage, it can become extremely painful. And it can be very difficult for me to get through matches. And it can be very difficult for me to get up for, you know, the morning activities for days sometimes.

So there is absolutely a danger in that. And if he does take a specific target to that body part, there’s a possibility that it will debilitate me for the match and for some time after that, there’s no question about it."

Rollins went on to say that, despite grappling with the back injury, he has a handle on managing it and has previously emerged victorious in high-stakes matches even while in discomfort.

"But on the other side of that, I’ve had this injury for a long time. I know how to manage it. I’m smarter than I’ve ever been in the ring, you know. And so I’m able to take the punishment, I’ve trained my body to take the punishment. I know how to work around it. And so that’s going to be my intent as he’s going to intend to target it.

I won the World Heavyweight Championship with these injuries, I beat AJ Styles with these injuries, Finn Balor with these injuries. I see no reason why I won’t be able to do the same thing with Shunsuke Nakamura, regardless of him targeting back injuries or not, it’s going to be very interesting. This is kind of the first time that I’ve, I’ve had someone really come at this injury. And so that does make me a little nervous I’m not gonna lie, but I feel very confident that I’ll be able to kind of handle it and push through."