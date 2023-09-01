WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Describes Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon's Relationship as 'Father-Son Like'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2023

In a poignant moment during his latest podcast, "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy delved into the complex relationship between the late Bray Wyatt and WWE mogul Vince McMahon.

Hardy described the relationship as unique, almost akin to a father-son dynamic. "Him and Vince had a very interesting relationship, almost like a father-son relationship in some ways," Hardy said. According to him, the depth of their relationship stemmed from the fact that Bray Wyatt had only ever worked under the WWE system, making Vince McMahon his sole employer.

Hardy noted how the relationship had its highs and lows, similar to that of a parent and child. There were times Vince showered Wyatt with praise and positioned him for greatness, and other times where Wyatt faced Vince's strict criticism. "It was interesting. It feels like their relationship was deeper than just boss-employee. It was almost personal like he was a father figure to Bray in some ways. If Bray made him happy, it made Bray happy. If Bray made him upset, it made Bray disappointed,” Hardy elaborated.

Regarding Vince McMahon's opinion on Bray Wyatt's creative flair, Hardy affirmed, “Yes, absolutely. He did. He appreciated his depth when it came to creativity. I have no doubts about that."

