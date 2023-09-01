WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Bray Wyatt Almost Joined AEW Before His WWE Comeback Last Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2023

Bray Wyatt Almost Joined AEW Before His WWE Comeback Last Year

In the summer of 2021, WWE surprisingly cut ties with Bray Wyatt, despite him being on the brink of making his TV comeback after his WrestleMania 37 defeat to Randy Orton. The move was shocking as Wyatt was at the time one of the promotion's biggest draws and highest earners.

There were reports at the time of creative differences and some sources even reported Wyatt had a "bad attitude" and clashed with Vince McMahon.

Wyatt made his WWE return when Triple H, who had assumed control of the main roster's creative direction. Tragically his time back with the company following Wyatt's untimely death last week due to a heart attack.

During a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW, along with other wrestling promotions, had expressed strong interest in signing Wyatt. The negotiations had progressed to such an extent that AEW's television partner, TNT, was even informed of a debut date for Wyatt.

Meltzer stated, "At one point TNT was told of a date for him to debut in AEW, but it fell through, believed to be money-related. Impact was interested, as was AAA and Japanese groups.”

News On How Peacock Gauges the Success of WWE Premium Live Events

WWE Network made the move to NBC Universal's Peacock service in the United States back in January 2021. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Obser [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 01, 2023 10:04AM


Tags: #wwe #aew #bray wyatt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83702/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer