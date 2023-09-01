Bray Wyatt Almost Joined AEW Before His WWE Comeback Last Year

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In the summer of 2021, WWE surprisingly cut ties with Bray Wyatt, despite him being on the brink of making his TV comeback after his WrestleMania 37 defeat to Randy Orton. The move was shocking as Wyatt was at the time one of the promotion's biggest draws and highest earners.

There were reports at the time of creative differences and some sources even reported Wyatt had a "bad attitude" and clashed with Vince McMahon.

Wyatt made his WWE return when Triple H, who had assumed control of the main roster's creative direction. Tragically his time back with the company following Wyatt's untimely death last week due to a heart attack.

During a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW, along with other wrestling promotions, had expressed strong interest in signing Wyatt. The negotiations had progressed to such an extent that AEW's television partner, TNT, was even informed of a debut date for Wyatt.

Meltzer stated, "At one point TNT was told of a date for him to debut in AEW, but it fell through, believed to be money-related. Impact was interested, as was AAA and Japanese groups.”