News On How Peacock Gauges the Success of WWE Premium Live Events

WWE Network made the move to NBC Universal's Peacock service in the United States back in January 2021.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has recently shared that NBCU and Peacock are focusing on the performance of WWE shows within a 24-hour window, rather than solely evaluating their live performance.

“When it comes to the Peacock major shows, NBCU has told WWE that the number they look at mainly is viewership number after 24 hours. It’s not a thing about live, and they’ve noticed that for some of the shows outside North America that start earlier, that they may not get as many viewers because they aren’t in prime time live, but it’s about people watching over the next 24 hours.”

“My thought is that if you have the results already, you are less likely to spend $50-80 for a replay, although AEW has been doing extremely well for replay buys. But for a Peacock subscriber that likes WWE, even if they get the results, it’s a big show and people will watch not live because it’s about the entire story and the entertainment and not just winning and losing.”

The specific viewership numbers for Peacock-WWE Premium Live Events remain confidential.