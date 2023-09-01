WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Revealed: Bray Wyatt's Initial WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2023

The pro wrestling community is still mourning the loss of Bray Wyatt, who passed away last week at just 36 years old. Earlier this year, he contracted COVID-19, which resulted in heart complications that ultimately led to a heart attack. This is what sidelined him from participating in Wrestlemania, where he was initially slated to face Bobby Lashley.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that several alternative storylines involving Wyatt were considered. At one juncture, a match with Uncle Howdy—portrayed by Bo Dallas—was on the table. However, because Uncle Howdy's character wasn't receiving the same level of promotion as Wyatt, this plan was shelved.

Additionally, a storyline and subsequent match with Brock Lesnar were in the works. Lesnar, however, declined the opportunity, stating that it wasn't a suitable fit for his on-screen persona. This led to the initiation of the Bobby Lashley angle, which was subsequently abandoned due to Wyatt's health condition.

