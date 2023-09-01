Revealed: Bray Wyatt's Initial WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The pro wrestling community is still mourning the loss of Bray Wyatt, who passed away last week at just 36 years old. Earlier this year, he contracted COVID-19, which resulted in heart complications that ultimately led to a heart attack. This is what sidelined him from participating in Wrestlemania, where he was initially slated to face Bobby Lashley.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that several alternative storylines involving Wyatt were considered. At one juncture, a match with Uncle Howdy—portrayed by Bo Dallas—was on the table. However, because Uncle Howdy's character wasn't receiving the same level of promotion as Wyatt, this plan was shelved.

Additionally, a storyline and subsequent match with Brock Lesnar were in the works. Lesnar, however, declined the opportunity, stating that it wasn't a suitable fit for his on-screen persona. This led to the initiation of the Bobby Lashley angle, which was subsequently abandoned due to Wyatt's health condition.