Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Oprah Winfrey Unveil 'The People's Fund of Maui' to Aid Wildfire Victims

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2023

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Oprah Winfrey have jointly launched The People's Fund of Maui. This philanthropic initiative aims to provide immediate assistance to Lahaina residents who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires in the area.

In a show of personal commitment to the cause, Johnson and Winfrey have collectively contributed an initial $10 million to kickstart the campaign. The duo has confirmed that every penny of the public donations will be directed toward the affected residents in Lahaina, ensuring maximum impact.

To make an announcement about this initiative, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Twitter saying, “We’re honored to announce the People’s Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires.”

For further information or to make a donation, visit the official campaign website.


