WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam Fears AEW Match Has Cost Him WrestleMania 40 Spot

Rob Van Dam suspects his spot at WWE's WrestleMania 40 is in jeopardy due to his recent collaboration with AEW.

The wrestling legend, known as "The Whole F'n Show," faced off against Jack Perry a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, competing for the FTW Championship. The 52-year-old Hall of Famer demonstrated that he still possesses considerable skill. However, during the most recent episode of his "One of a Kind" podcast, RVD suggested that his participation in the match may have influenced WWE's plans for him at next year's Showcase of the Immortals, despite having received prior approval from WWE.

"Maybe I’d show you if I was doing a WWE tour WrestleMania weekend, but I have good reason to believe that might be canceled because of a recent appearance I might have done, with permission, for a different company. Right now, I don’t feel like I can talk too much about that."

WrestleMania 40 is set to occur in Philadelphia, the birthplace of ECW. Among the offerings of the Champion's Package during the priority pass sale was an 'ECW experience featuring Rob Van Dam.'