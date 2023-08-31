WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unveils Weekend Pop-Up Shop for Payback Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2023

This weekend, WWE fans are in for a treat as the company has announced a special WWE Payback pop-up store in Pittsburgh. The pop-up will be hosted at PensGear inside the PPG Paints Arena and will offer fans an unparalleled shopping experience.

Dive into the most extensive collection of WWE Payback merchandise at the official WWE Payback Pop-Up Store! Situated within the PensGear store in PPG Paints Arena, WWE enthusiasts can browse an exclusive range of Payback goodies such as Championship Titles, WWE Superstar gear, collectible items, mini-Titles, and much more.

Alongside shopping, the WWE Payback Store will host free meet & greets with some of your most-adored WWE Superstars. The full schedule for the meet & greets is listed below for your convenience.

This one-of-a-kind fan experience is brought to you by Fanatics and will be open to the public without any admission fee.

Location of WWE Payback Store:
PensGear at PPG Paints Arena
1001 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Store Operating Hours:

  • Friday, Sept. 1: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 2: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WWE Superstar Meet & Greet Schedule:

  • Raquel Rodriguez: Friday, Sept. 1 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Austin Theory: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Note: Entry to the meet & greets is limited and requires a wristband. Wristbands can be acquired at the WWE Payback Store as it opens on Friday. Only wristbands for the same day's meet & greet will be distributed.


