New Japan Pro-Wrestling Pays Tribute to Terry Funk's Legacy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2023

Terry Funk, a wrestling icon, passed away on August 23, 2023, at 79 years old, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, fans, and friends who knew him personally. Various wrestling organizations paid their respects to Funk through different means, such as graphics, video tributes, and dedicated on-screen segments.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has announced plans to honor him on September 8th, just before the start of their Road to Destruction tour.

NJPW will commemorate the Hall of Famer's life with a ceremonial ten-bell salute.

Tags: #njpw #terry funk

