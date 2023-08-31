New Japan Pro-Wrestling Pays Tribute to Terry Funk's Legacy

Terry Funk, a wrestling icon, passed away on August 23, 2023, at 79 years old, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, fans, and friends who knew him personally. Various wrestling organizations paid their respects to Funk through different means, such as graphics, video tributes, and dedicated on-screen segments.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has announced plans to honor him on September 8th, just before the start of their Road to Destruction tour.
NJPW will commemorate the Hall of Famer's life with a ceremonial ten-bell salute.
【お知らせ】— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) August 31, 2023
9月8日(金) 18時15分より、後楽園ホール大会にてテリー・ファンクさんの10カウントゴングセレモニーを実施しますhttps://t.co/xRoD2KOjkX#njdest #njpw pic.twitter.com/7ZL8d8Di91
⚡ Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Oprah Winfrey Unveil 'The People's Fund of Maui' to Aid Wildfire Victims
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Oprah Winfrey have jointly launched The People's Fund of Maui. This philanthropic initiative aims to provide i [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 31, 2023 01:53PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com