10-Person Tag Match Announced for Landmark 1,000th IMPACT Wrestling Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2023

10-Person Tag Match Announced for Landmark 1,000th IMPACT Wrestling Episode

Set to air on September 9th, the 1,000th episode of IMPACT Wrestling will feature the return of TNA/IMPACT Hall of Famers Gail Kim and Kia Stevens, also known as Awesome Kong, to the ring.

The two legends will be part of a 10-wrestler tag team match. Alongside Gail and Kong will be Jordynne Grace, Knockouts World Champion Trinity Fatu, and an undisclosed teammate. They'll square off against Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Angelina Love, and a yet-to-be-announced partner.

