Scott D'Amore Confirms IMPACT Hard To Kill 2024 Will Debut "At The F***ing Palms!"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 30, 2023

According to PWInsider, IMPACT Wrestling is set to stage its upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view at Las Vegas' Palms Casino Resort. Indications point to the Pearl Theater within the Palms as the likely venue for the event.

During an all-staff meeting on Monday (August 28), IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore informed the team and talent of the chosen location.

D'Amore enthusiastically revealed to the crew that the event would make its debut "at the f***ing Palms!"

The Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view is slated for January next year, although specific dates and further details have not yet been disclosed.

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #hard to kill #scott damore

