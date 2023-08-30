Ex-WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Questions John Cena's Appearance on WWE TV Amid Industry Strikes

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a discussion with The 10 Count, as reported by Wrestling Inc, ex-WWE scriptwriter Brian Gewirtz commented that John Cena's WWE TV presence amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes is "not a great look." Nonetheless, Gewirtz was willing to cut Cena some slack, suggesting he's probably honoring prior obligations to WWE. He also emphasized that Cena's actions don't breach his SAG commitments, as WWE is not governed by these unions.

"My mindset is, If you’re an actor or performer, typically doing TV and movies and that kind of thing, that it’s not a great look to then go on WWE and be performing while these strikes are going on. Everyone has their own mindset. If I know WWE, I’m thinking this deal with John Cena — especially if he’s booked to wrestle overseas or wherever Superstar [Spectacle] is — has been inked to paper a long time ago. I think it’s up to the individual what they want to do, and certainly if things were agreed to upon months ago, I can see them sticking to it."

On August 21st, WWE announced that the 16-time World Champion would be making his return to the sports entertainment giant and would appear on the September 1st episode of SmackDown. In addition, it was announced that he would once again be stepping inside the squared circle on September 8th when the company presents Superstar Spectacle in India.

Now, according to a new press release, John Cena will also be returning to the blue brand on September 15th and will appear on seven consecutive episodes of SmackDown. Cena has been announced for the following dates:

Friday, September 1 – Hershey, Pa. – The Giant Center

Friday, September 15 – Denver – Ball Arena

Friday, September 22 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena

Friday, September 29 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Friday, October 6 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center

Friday, October 13 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

Friday, October 20 – San Antonio – AT&T Center

Friday, October 27 – Milwaukee – Fiserv Forum