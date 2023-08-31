News On 2023 WWE Tribute to the Troops Event

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

WWE is set to bring back its 'Tribute to the Troops' event, a special program that originally debuted in December 2003. The initiative was initially designed to send WWE superstars to American military bases in the Middle East, where they would engage with deployed troops.

The 'Tribute to the Troops' event was a yearly fixture for 17 consecutive years until 2019, when the company opted not to televise it. In that year, WWE conducted a house show at both Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

In its early years, the special was filmed in locations like Iraq and Afghanistan. However, in 2010, the event shifted to American military bases. It was resumed in 2020 and was recorded during SmackDown events for later broadcast.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE plans to tape this year's special during a SmackDown event on December 8th. The air date for the program has not yet been confirmed, and it remains uncertain whether the special will be televised on FOX, as has been the practice in recent years.