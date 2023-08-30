Kurt Angle Questions His Absence from Dave Meltzer's Five-Star Match List

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Kurt Angle is puzzled by the absence of a five-star match rating from Dave Meltzer in his decorated wrestling career.

Despite being an Olympic Gold Medalist and globally recognized as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into the ring, Angle has never received the elusive five-star rating from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Angle has had iconic bouts across various promotions and has clinched multiple World Championships.

While speaking on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Angle pondered if the lack of a five-star accolade might be due to Meltzer's personal taste in wrestling styles.

“I don’t know if Dave likes me or not or what’s going on. But you know what, it’s his opinion, I will respect that. I do understand. He’s very knowledgeable with wrestling.

“Maybe he just doesn’t like my style. I don’t know. But it’s unfortunate that I don’t have a five-star match from him considering that people take his word as valuable.

“You know, they look at him and say, ‘Okay, this is the guy that rates the matches, and he’s pretty accurate with it.’

“So you know, I just, I don’t know what to say, I’m really surprised. I haven’t had one five-star match. But, you know, that’s his opinion. And I have to respect that.”

When questioned about whether the omission irked him, Angle responded that it didn't, emphasizing that it's merely one person's viewpoint, albeit one he respects in the form of Meltzer.

“No, no, because it’s only one person’s opinion. I do have somewhat of a respect for Meltzer because of all the years he’s put in, so I would love to have a five-star match rating, but, you know, he just didn’t feel that I did, and like I said before, it’s his opinion.”



