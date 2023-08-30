What Was Reportedly Planned for CM Punk at 2023 All Out PPV in Chicago

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

As earlier reported, Sports Illustrated confirmed that AEW has suspended CM Punk and Jack Perry due to an altercation backstage at the 2023 All In PPV event.

The future participation of Punk in the upcoming All Out event in Chicago, IL is currently uncertain, and the duration of his suspension has not been clarified. Regarding Punk's potential match at the event, Fightful Select stated:

"One of the matches on the table was CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks for the AEW Real Worlds Championship, which would have followed up their series of matches that went down this summer. From what we’ve heard it likely would have been the main event.”

On Tuesday, CM Punk was in Las Vegas to accept an award from the Cauliflower Alley Club. Just a few hours before AEW Dynamite aired live in Chicago, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Punk was still in Las Vegas. Johnson also mentioned that although some inside AEW have acknowledged the suspension to PWInsider, others stated they were "not aware" of its official status.