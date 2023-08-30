Macey Estrella (Lacey Evans) Debuts Premium Content Platform for Adults

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Macey Estrella, who previously went by the ring name Lacey Evans in WWE, is now offering specialized content to premium subscribers.

Evans officially confirmed her social media name change to Macey Estrella on her Instagram on August 15th, signaling that her contract was nearing its end.

Weeks following her departure from WWE, Macey Estrella has unveiled her own website on the FanTime platform, where she offers exclusive content to paying subscribers. This model has been financially rewarding for several ex-WWE talents, notably Mandy Rose, who earned over $1 million in December 2022 after her WWE release due to posting content considered too explicit.

To kick off her new venture, Estrella posted a sneak peek of a recent photoshoot on her social media accounts.

