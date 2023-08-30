WWE RAW Experiences Rise in Viewers, Secures Top Spot in Cable Rankings For August 28

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

WWE Raw's latest episode, aired from Memphis on August 28, experienced a rise in viewership over the previous week, taking the top spot among cable originals for Monday. According to data from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the episode drew an average of 1,677,000 viewers and secured a 0.51 rating in the crucial 18-49 age group.

The first hour of Raw notched 1,737,000 viewers and a 0.51 demo rating, holding steady in its second hour with 1,729,000 viewers, and reaching a demo peak of 0.53. However, the third hour witnessed a drop to 1,566,000 viewers and a 0.50 demo rating.

Compared to last week, Raw saw a 5% hike in its average viewership and a 3% increase in the 18-49 demographic, marking a two-week high for the show. Male viewers in the key demo rose by 8%, from 459,000 to 494,000, while female viewership in the same group declined by 9%, from 195,000 to 177,000. Among adults aged 18-34, there was a 15% drop from 253,000 to 214,000 viewers, marking Raw's lowest performance in this demographic since February 13. This included a 15% decrease among male viewers and a 17% decrease among female viewers in the 18-34 age bracket.