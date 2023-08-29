Kurt Angle Reveals Need for Shoulder and Neck Surgeries, Still In Pain “Every Day”

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Throughout his career, Angle consistently defied physical limitations, accomplishing feats like clinching an Olympic gold medal and wrestling in WWE—both while dealing with a broken neck. He also endured many injuries and battled addiction to maintain peak performance.

However, this relentless drive has taken its toll. In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Angle confessed that he still experiences daily pain, even years after retiring from full-time wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer also disclosed that he has additional surgeries on the horizon.

“Every day, every day, my back, my shoulder. My knees are good. My knees feel great. They recovered really well. I’m 100% with my knees. But my neck and my back and my shoulder. I have a lot of pain running all day long all night. So it’s something I just have to deal with until I have these surgeries and until I recuperate.”

In the interview, Kurt Angle mentioned that he requires upcoming surgeries for his shoulder and neck. He also expressed occasional regret, wishing at times that he had stepped away from the ring five years sooner.

“My quality of life right now Chris isn’t so good. I had my knees replaced about a year ago, I have back surgery about four months ago, I have to have my shoulder replaced, I still have another neck, same surgery coming up. That will be my fourth neck surgery. I really paid the price wrestling as long as I did. I wrestled amateur wrestling for 20 years and then Pro for 20. And looking back, sometimes I regret maybe I should have retired five years earlier.”