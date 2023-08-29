Brian Gewirtz Reveals What He Thinks Vince McMahon Really Feels About AEW All In Shattering Records

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Steve Fall sat down with ex-WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz, who now serves as the Senior Vice President of Development at Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions.

In the interview, Brian Gewirtz offered his insights on what he believes Vince McMahon's sentiments might be regarding AEW All In's record-breaking success.

"Honestly, this is gonna sound maybe like a false answer or a cop out. I really don't think he cares. I really don't. Now granted, I started at WWE on the creative team in November '99. So, yes, there was still the Monday Night Wars technically, but there wasn't much warring going on although Russo and Ferrara had just left WWE and started a month ago, so you really didn't know what was going to happen.”

“Yes, as some people pointed out, there would be in the Gorilla position, the area right before you go through the curtain, there would be monitors and one of them would be tracking and have Turner on and WCW would be on, but Vince was always focused on his show and his product. He wasn't really concerned, at least outwardly with what the competition was doing. He was aware of it. I'm sure in the case of England, if someone was like, 'Hey AEW has this thing. Maybe we can have something with John Cena.' He would be like, ‘Go ahead and do it.’ He certainly would be cognizant of it, but it wasn't like, 'How am I going to take those guys down?' It wasn't anything like that. He's really like, 'Worry about your stuff and everything will fall into place because you can't control what other people are doing. You can only control what you have right in front of you', and that's what you got to do."

