WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

WWE Hall of Famer Recommends a Hiatus for Becky Lynch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Recommends a Hiatus for Becky Lynch

During a recent segment on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray suggested that a temporary hiatus could be beneficial for "The Man" Becky Lynch. Ray explained:

"Sometimes when you run into a situation like that the best thing to do is go away for a little while. I’m not talking about a long time … She had to leave when she was pregnant, she doesn’t have to leave now, but it might be in her best interest to leave.”

Moreover, Bully Ray expressed disappointment in Lynch's current storyline with Trish Stratus, set to culminate at WWE Payback. He remarked,

“It’s all tip of the iceberg stuff, there’s no substance to it, I don’t know how you can have a megastar, the likes of Becky Lynch, and just not have anything real for her. You would have thought that this storyline with Trish would’ve been some of the most real stuff. You know who Becky needs? She needs the same woman that she’s needed from day one. Charlotte [Flair].”

This weekend, Lynch and Stratus are slated to square off in a steel cage match at WWE Payback.

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Sparks Buzz with Surprise Appearance on WWE RAW

On Monday's WWE RAW on August 28, Tiffany Stratton, the NXT Women's Champion, was spotted among the audience. Although she did not actively [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 29, 2023 12:16PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #becky lynch #bully ray

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83653/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer