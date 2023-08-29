WWE Hall of Famer Recommends a Hiatus for Becky Lynch

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During a recent segment on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray suggested that a temporary hiatus could be beneficial for "The Man" Becky Lynch. Ray explained:

"Sometimes when you run into a situation like that the best thing to do is go away for a little while. I’m not talking about a long time … She had to leave when she was pregnant, she doesn’t have to leave now, but it might be in her best interest to leave.”

Moreover, Bully Ray expressed disappointment in Lynch's current storyline with Trish Stratus, set to culminate at WWE Payback. He remarked,

“It’s all tip of the iceberg stuff, there’s no substance to it, I don’t know how you can have a megastar, the likes of Becky Lynch, and just not have anything real for her. You would have thought that this storyline with Trish would’ve been some of the most real stuff. You know who Becky needs? She needs the same woman that she’s needed from day one. Charlotte [Flair].”

This weekend, Lynch and Stratus are slated to square off in a steel cage match at WWE Payback.