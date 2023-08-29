NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Sparks Buzz with Surprise Appearance on WWE RAW

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

On Monday's WWE RAW on August 28, Tiffany Stratton, the NXT Women's Champion, was spotted among the audience. Although she did not actively participate in the show, her cameo generated some chatter, particularly due to her recent verbal spat with Becky Lynch.

In a promo delivered on the August 22 episode of WWE NXT, Stratton claimed she would surpass the legacies of Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and even Becky Lynch as the NXT Women's Champion. This statement drew attention because Lynch has never won that specific title. When later interviewed backstage, Stratton referred to Lynch as "irrelevant."

Lynch responded on Twitter, noting that she hasn't won the NXT Women's Championship "yet," sparking speculation among fans that a future showdown between the two could be on the horizon. Therefore, Stratton's presence during WWE Raw—where Lynch competed against Zoey Stark—became all the more intriguing, although the two did not interact on screen.