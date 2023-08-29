WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Sparks Buzz with Surprise Appearance on WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2023

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Sparks Buzz with Surprise Appearance on WWE RAW

On Monday's WWE RAW on August 28, Tiffany Stratton, the NXT Women's Champion, was spotted among the audience. Although she did not actively participate in the show, her cameo generated some chatter, particularly due to her recent verbal spat with Becky Lynch.

In a promo delivered on the August 22 episode of WWE NXT, Stratton claimed she would surpass the legacies of Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and even Becky Lynch as the NXT Women's Champion. This statement drew attention because Lynch has never won that specific title. When later interviewed backstage, Stratton referred to Lynch as "irrelevant."

Lynch responded on Twitter, noting that she hasn't won the NXT Women's Championship "yet," sparking speculation among fans that a future showdown between the two could be on the horizon. Therefore, Stratton's presence during WWE Raw—where Lynch competed against Zoey Stark—became all the more intriguing, although the two did not interact on screen.

🎙️ Join Our Wrestling Social Media Team! 🤼‍♂️ - We're Looking For A Twitter Reporter

🎙️ Join Our Wrestling Social Media Team! 🤼‍♂️ Are you a die-hard wrestling fan with a knack for crafting compelling tweets? [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 28, 2023 12:28PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #tiffany stratton #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83651/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer