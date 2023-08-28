🎙️ Join Our Wrestling Social Media Team! 🤼‍♂️ - We're Looking For A Twitter Reporter

🎙️ Join Our Wrestling Social Media Team! 🤼♂️
Are you a die-hard wrestling fan with a knack for crafting compelling tweets? We're seeking a passionate tweeter to join our social media team on Twitter/X!
The role: 📌 Create captivating tweets that resonate with wrestling enthusiasts. 🎥 Live tweet the biggest and moments during weekly WWE and AEW TV shows, including pay-per-view events. 🆕 Bring your innovative ideas to the forefront – we're eager to embrace fresh concepts!
How to Apply: Slide into our DMs! 📩 Reach out to @WNS_BenKerin on Twitter/X or drop an email to ben@wrestlingnewssource.com to express your interest. "Subject: Social Media Position"
Experience would be desired, but not necessary. You will however need a strong understanding of Twitter/X and how to connect with followers.
Note: This is an unpaid opportunity. Join us to fuel your passion for wrestling and social media.
Step into the Ring of Social Media! 🤼♂️📢 Calling All Wrestling Fans: We're looking for a passionate tweeter who would like to join our social media team right here on Twitter!— ⚡️Wrestling News Source (@WNSource) August 28, 2023
The role will require creating engaging tweets and also live tweeting during events! We're also open to… pic.twitter.com/oKa0A560pW
