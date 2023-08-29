WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Former WWE Superstar Released Due to Alleged Lack of Aggression

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2023

Former WWE Superstar Released Due to Alleged Lack of Aggression

Former WWE wrestler Afa Anoa'i Jr., better known to as Manu, initially joined WWE's developmental platform in 2006 before making it to the main roster in 2007.

In 2008, Manu became part of Randy Orton's group, The Legacy, along with Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. Despite the promising start, Manu found himself ousted from the faction after a series of losses.

Shortly after his storyline in The Legacy came to a close, Manu was let go from WWE in February 2009. During a conversation with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.co, Manu disclosed that he was terminated for not displaying enough "aggression" in the ring. This rationale perplexed him, as earlier in his career, he was told he was overly aggressive.

“I was told I wasn’t aggressive enough. Total, like kick in the nuts to me because I was insane at that time. Like, they had to tone me down.

“I was doing too much on house shows and stuff like that and they were just like, ‘Hey, kid, you got to settle down, settle down, settle down.’

“So I would settle down until they didn’t say anything and then when they stopped saying stuff, I guess I settled down too much. It was a hard balance to figure out what they truly wanted, what I’m supposed to give them.”

Brian Pillman Jr. 'Officially Starts' with WWE after Wrapping Up Indie Commitments

Brian Pillman Jr., formerly of AEW, was seen at the WWE Performance Center in July, fueling speculation about his next move. Mike Johnson f [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 29, 2023 01:41PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #afa anoai #manu

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83658/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer