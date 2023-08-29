Former WWE Superstar Released Due to Alleged Lack of Aggression

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Former WWE wrestler Afa Anoa'i Jr., better known to as Manu, initially joined WWE's developmental platform in 2006 before making it to the main roster in 2007.

In 2008, Manu became part of Randy Orton's group, The Legacy, along with Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. Despite the promising start, Manu found himself ousted from the faction after a series of losses.

Shortly after his storyline in The Legacy came to a close, Manu was let go from WWE in February 2009. During a conversation with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.co, Manu disclosed that he was terminated for not displaying enough "aggression" in the ring. This rationale perplexed him, as earlier in his career, he was told he was overly aggressive.

“I was told I wasn’t aggressive enough. Total, like kick in the nuts to me because I was insane at that time. Like, they had to tone me down.

“I was doing too much on house shows and stuff like that and they were just like, ‘Hey, kid, you got to settle down, settle down, settle down.’

“So I would settle down until they didn’t say anything and then when they stopped saying stuff, I guess I settled down too much. It was a hard balance to figure out what they truly wanted, what I’m supposed to give them.”