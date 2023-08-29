Brian Pillman Jr. 'Officially Starts' with WWE after Wrapping Up Indie Commitments

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Brian Pillman Jr., formerly of AEW, was seen at the WWE Performance Center in July, fueling speculation about his next move.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has confirmed that Pillman has "officially started" his journey with WWE NXT this week, following a successful tryout. He recently wrapped up his independent wrestling obligations, including a match where he lost to then-NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton at Gathering IV in Charlotte, NC.

Johnson added:

"PWInsider.com has learned that there's 'no immediate plan' to introduce Pillman Jr., age 29, to television audiences. The initial strategy is to integrate him into the Performance Center's training program and help him find his footing."