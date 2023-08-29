WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Brian Pillman Jr. 'Officially Starts' with WWE after Wrapping Up Indie Commitments

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2023

Brian Pillman Jr. 'Officially Starts' with WWE after Wrapping Up Indie Commitments

Brian Pillman Jr., formerly of AEW, was seen at the WWE Performance Center in July, fueling speculation about his next move.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has confirmed that Pillman has "officially started" his journey with WWE NXT this week, following a successful tryout. He recently wrapped up his independent wrestling obligations, including a match where he lost to then-NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton at Gathering IV in Charlotte, NC.

Johnson added:

"PWInsider.com has learned that there's 'no immediate plan' to introduce Pillman Jr., age 29, to television audiences. The initial strategy is to integrate him into the Performance Center's training program and help him find his footing."

Jerry Lawler Receives Heroic Reception in Memphis During RAW Appearance

After months of public absence due to a stroke he suffered on February 7th, Jerry Lawler made a triumphant return to RAW in his hometown of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 29, 2023 07:53AM


Tags: #wwe #performance center #brian pillman jr

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83656/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer