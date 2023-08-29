WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Jerry Lawler Receives Heroic Reception in Memphis During RAW Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2023

Jerry Lawler Receives Heroic Reception in Memphis During RAW Appearance

After months of public absence due to a stroke he suffered on February 7th, Jerry Lawler made a triumphant return to RAW in his hometown of Memphis. 

During an ad break at Monday's WWE RAW event, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn took the mic to address the audience. Initially, they expressed their frustration over the ongoing troubles caused by The Judgment Day. However, Zayn's demeanor changed as he hinted at seeing "a certain someone" backstage that lifted his spirits. Owens then revealed it was Jerry Lawler, prompting the audience to respond with a standing ovation and a prolonged chant of "Jerry."

Making his entrance to his classic theme music, Lawler appeared wearing a black shirt and a baseball cap. He is now sporting a gray and white beard.


Tags: #wwe #raw #jerry lawler

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83646/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer