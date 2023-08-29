Jerry Lawler Receives Heroic Reception in Memphis During RAW Appearance

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

After months of public absence due to a stroke he suffered on February 7th, Jerry Lawler made a triumphant return to RAW in his hometown of Memphis.

During an ad break at Monday's WWE RAW event, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn took the mic to address the audience. Initially, they expressed their frustration over the ongoing troubles caused by The Judgment Day. However, Zayn's demeanor changed as he hinted at seeing "a certain someone" backstage that lifted his spirits. Owens then revealed it was Jerry Lawler, prompting the audience to respond with a standing ovation and a prolonged chant of "Jerry."

Making his entrance to his classic theme music, Lawler appeared wearing a black shirt and a baseball cap. He is now sporting a gray and white beard.