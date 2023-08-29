Becky Lynch Honors Bray Wyatt After WWE RAW Broadcast Concludes

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During the August 28, 2023, WWE RAW episode, Becky Lynch emerged victorious against Zoey Stark in a high-stakes Falls Count Anywhere match. At the end of the broadcast, a teary-eyed Becky paid tribute by lifting an armband inscribed with "Bray," honoring the late Windham Rotunda, known professionally as Bray Wyatt.

Following the live event, Becky shared heartfelt anecdotes in a backstage interview, recounting how Wyatt had assisted her in setting up a table for an upcoming match at a TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) pay-per-view.

“He brought me out to the ring and he showed me everything I needed to do. At the PPV, at TLC, even though he had a match, he spent the whole afternoon helping me. That was the kind of person Windham was.

This one was for Windham.”