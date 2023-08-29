WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Honors Bray Wyatt After WWE RAW Broadcast Concludes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2023

During the August 28, 2023, WWE RAW episode, Becky Lynch emerged victorious against Zoey Stark in a high-stakes Falls Count Anywhere match. At the end of the broadcast, a teary-eyed Becky paid tribute by lifting an armband inscribed with "Bray," honoring the late Windham Rotunda, known professionally as Bray Wyatt.

Following the live event, Becky shared heartfelt anecdotes in a backstage interview, recounting how Wyatt had assisted her in setting up a table for an upcoming match at a TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) pay-per-view.

“He brought me out to the ring and he showed me everything I needed to do. At the PPV, at TLC, even though he had a match, he spent the whole afternoon helping me. That was the kind of person Windham was.

This one was for Windham.”

