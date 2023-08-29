WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals Steel Cage Bout Will Open Tonight's NXT, Preview of Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 29, 2023

WWE has confirmed the highly-anticipated steel cage match featuring The Creed Brothers and The Dyad is set to kick off this week's WWE NXT episode tonight. Competing in the cage are Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, representing Diamond Mine, against Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid from The Schism. The stakes are high, as a win for The Creed Brothers means they'll be reinducted into NXT.

For this week's episode, a lineup of seven matches has been confirmed. This includes a four-way competition to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship, along with the opening matches of the Global Heritage Invitational.

Here's a rundown of what's scheduled for Tuesday's NXT episode:

- Steel Cage match: The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad (Reinstatement into NXT for The Creed Brothers if they win)

- NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Four-Way: Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez

- Global Heritage Invitational Match: Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey

- Global Heritage Invitational Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey

- Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

- Tyler Bate vs. Dabba-Kato

- Dana Brooke & Kelani Jordan vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 29, 2023 07:56AM


