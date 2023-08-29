Chad Gable vs. Gunther for Intercontinental Title on Sept 4 WWE Raw

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

After a disqualification win over Ludwig Kaiser, Chad Gable secures a title shot against Intercontinental Champion Gunther on the upcoming Raw.

A tornado tag team clash featuring Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle against The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) has been confirmed for the same episode.

The tornado tag matchup comes after recent tension between McIntyre and The New Day, as McIntyre's accidental chair shot against Xavier Woods allowed The Viking Raiders to secure a win. Speculation around a potential heel turn for McIntyre continues to build.

The Labor Day edition of Raw will also include developments from the Saturday Payback pay-per-view. The announced matchups are:

Gunther vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

Tornado Tag Team Match: Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)