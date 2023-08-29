Major Changes Planned For IMPACT Wrestling

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Impact Wrestling is gearing up for an ambitious revamp aimed at ensuring both short-term and long-term success.

PWInsider disclosed on Monday that a comprehensive meeting with all talent took place in Toronto ahead of a TV taping session to discuss forthcoming changes and their rationale.

High-Tech Facility Makeover

The report notes that Impact will undertake "massive upgrades" to their production capabilities starting this fall. These improvements will elevate the quality of both their weekly TV episodes and special streaming and pay-per-view events. These upgrades are part of a broader overhaul at their Skyway Studios base in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reduced Taping Schedule for 2023

Following their Bound for Glory event in October, Impact plans to scale back its TV taping schedule for the rest of 2023, due to the significant production upgrades. While traditionally, tapings occur the day after a PPV or special streaming event, as well as two random weekends during the year, this pattern will change. No further domestic taping dates have been revealed post-October, but the company plans a four-date UK tour in late October, which will contribute substantially to their TV content.

Upcoming Events and Collaborations Announced

Talent was informed that a joint event with AAA is scheduled for November, which will also be aired on Impact's AXS TV channel. Additionally, another IPWF Throwback Throwdown streaming special is slated for November 11th, and the Final Resolution pay-per-view will take place on December 11th. Both events will be hosted at Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy in Toronto. The annual Hard to Kill PPV in January will be staged not at Sam's Town but at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

In light of the reduced taping schedule, the report highlights that fewer talents will be used this year. However, Impact's parent company Anthem plans to compensate day-rate talents for additional days to make up for the lost opportunities. No layoffs are anticipated, and a full roster is expected to be reinstated in 2024.