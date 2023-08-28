Ultimate X Match to Make Comeback at IMPACT Wrestling's 1000th Episode Celebration

IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed the revival of the iconic Ultimate X match as part of its much-anticipated IMPACT 1000 celebration. The landmark event is set to take place on September 9, though the roster for the Ultimate X match has yet to be finalized. Speculation is rife after Frankie Kazarian alluded to having "one more match" in him, suggesting that he attempted to organize it for the earlier Multiverse United 2 event.
The current lineup for IMPACT 1000 is as follows:
Ultimate X Match: Participants Yet to be Determined
Team 3D vs. Unannounced Opponents
BREAKING: Fresh off its 20th anniversary, the high-wire spectacle ULTIMATE X returns at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 27, 2023
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHODZ pic.twitter.com/HpzwR6V5qw
