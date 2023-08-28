WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ultimate X Match to Make Comeback at IMPACT Wrestling's 1000th Episode Celebration

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed the revival of the iconic Ultimate X match as part of its much-anticipated IMPACT 1000 celebration. The landmark event is set to take place on September 9, though the roster for the Ultimate X match has yet to be finalized. Speculation is rife after Frankie Kazarian alluded to having "one more match" in him, suggesting that he attempted to organize it for the earlier Multiverse United 2 event.

The current lineup for IMPACT 1000 is as follows:

Ultimate X Match: Participants Yet to be Determined
Team 3D vs. Unannounced Opponents

Backstage Update on Jordynne Grace's Return to IMPACT Wrestling

In an announcement at Sunday's Emergence 2023 pay-per-view event, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed the highly-anticipated return of wrestling stan [...]

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impact 1000

