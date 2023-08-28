Ultimate X Match to Make Comeback at IMPACT Wrestling's 1000th Episode Celebration

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed the revival of the iconic Ultimate X match as part of its much-anticipated IMPACT 1000 celebration. The landmark event is set to take place on September 9, though the roster for the Ultimate X match has yet to be finalized. Speculation is rife after Frankie Kazarian alluded to having "one more match" in him, suggesting that he attempted to organize it for the earlier Multiverse United 2 event.

The current lineup for IMPACT 1000 is as follows:

Ultimate X Match: Participants Yet to be Determined

Team 3D vs. Unannounced Opponents