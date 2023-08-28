Backstage Update on Jordynne Grace's Return to IMPACT Wrestling

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In an announcement at Sunday's Emergence 2023 pay-per-view event, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed the highly-anticipated return of wrestling standout Jordynne Grace. After a summer hiatus due to her contract expiration, Grace is set to re-enter the IMPACT Wrestling ring.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has revealed that Grace has inked a two-year deal with the promotion, accompanied by a substantial pay increase and allowances for time off to participate in bodybuilding competitions.

As the wrestling world buzzes with excitement, IMPACT Wrestling gears up for its TV tapings tonight, where the aftermath of the Emergence event will be unpacked.