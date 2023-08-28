WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Update on Jordynne Grace's Return to IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2023

Backstage Update on Jordynne Grace's Return to IMPACT Wrestling

In an announcement at Sunday's Emergence 2023 pay-per-view event, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed the highly-anticipated return of wrestling standout Jordynne Grace. After a summer hiatus due to her contract expiration, Grace is set to re-enter the IMPACT Wrestling ring.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has revealed that Grace has inked a two-year deal with the promotion, accompanied by a substantial pay increase and allowances for time off to participate in bodybuilding competitions.

As the wrestling world buzzes with excitement, IMPACT Wrestling gears up for its TV tapings tonight, where the aftermath of the Emergence event will be unpacked.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #jordynne grace

