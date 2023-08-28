WWE and NFL Unveil First-Ever Officially Licensed Team Legacy Belts

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The countdown is on for the 2023 NFL regular season, which starts in just over a week on Thursday, September 7th. On that day, the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the Detroit Lions.

In anticipation of the forthcoming NFL season, WWE and the NFL have unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration: officially licensed NFL legacy championship belts. A visual preview of these belts can be seen above. WWE also distributed a press release to share the exciting news.

WWE & NFL announce first-ever officially licensed NFL legacy title belts

STAMFORD, Conn., August 28, 2023 – The National Football League and WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year licensing deal to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 32 teams.

The line of officially licensed NFL products launches today on NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. This marks the first-ever licensing agreement between WWE and the NFL.