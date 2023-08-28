"I'm Ready to Move On": Trish Stratus Talks About Upcoming Showdown with Becky Lynch

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

WWE legend Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch are set to face off in a steel cage match at WWE Payback 2023 this coming Saturday in Pittsburgh. The long-standing feud between the two wrestlers is reaching its climax.

In a recent chat with the Post-Gazette, Stratus opened up about her thoughts on the ongoing rivalry. While she's found the feud entertaining, she's eager to close this chapter. Stratus stated,

“Finally put an end to all the time [Lynch has] wasted in my life. It’s a challenge. Am I a little scared of it? Yup. But that’s what drives me. … I’m going to prove to Becky that I’m the greatest of this generation by beating the greatest of her generation. We’ve had a good little run and it’s been really fun. But it’s been a little long. I’m ready to move on, do other things and cross paths with other people.”