Jacksonville Jaguars WWE Legacy Championship Belt No Longer in Stock; Allegedly Sold Out

Today, WWE unveiled a collaboration with the NFL to sell unique team legacy championship belts. Following the announcement, the title belt for the Jacksonville Jaguars went out of stock, sparking rumors that it was removed because the Jaguars are owned by Shahid Khan, the father of AEW CEO Tony Khan. Contrary to this, a customer service rep from Fanatics clarified in a tweet reply to a fan that the belts had simply "sold out," with plans for future restocking.
Hey there! Those sold faster than we could have ever imagined! I would keep your eyes peeled for a restock in the next few days! #DUUUUUUUVAL 💙 -Marissa— Fanatics Support (@FanaticsSupport) August 28, 2023
⚡ WWE and NFL Unveil First-Ever Officially Licensed Team Legacy Belts
The countdown is on for the 2023 NFL regular season, which starts in just over a week on Thursday, September 7th. On that day, the reigning [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 28, 2023 02:39PM
