Jacksonville Jaguars WWE Legacy Championship Belt No Longer in Stock; Allegedly Sold Out

Today, WWE unveiled a collaboration with the NFL to sell unique team legacy championship belts. Following the announcement, the title belt for the Jacksonville Jaguars went out of stock, sparking rumors that it was removed because the Jaguars are owned by Shahid Khan, the father of AEW CEO Tony Khan. Contrary to this, a customer service rep from Fanatics clarified in a tweet reply to a fan that the belts had simply "sold out," with plans for future restocking.