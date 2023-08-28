WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Cody Rhodes Announces WWE Will Soon Launch Plush Toy Modeled After His Dog Pharaoh

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 28, 2023

Cody Rhodes Announces WWE Will Soon Launch Plush Toy Modeled After His Dog Pharaoh

In a recent conversation on the After the Bell podcast, Cody Rhodes disclosed that his canine companion, Pharaoh, is on track to have his very own WWE plush toy.

He stated: “I’ll drop a big After The Bell spoiler and somebody at Fanatics right now is probably going to shoot through the ceiling in panic. You have to give people new content. We are 99.9% going to drop, WWE is going to put together a Pharoah plush for kids. A little stuffed animal of Pharaoh. It’s accurate. Brown nose, blue eyes.”

