Cody Rhodes Announces WWE Will Soon Launch Plush Toy Modeled After His Dog Pharaoh

In a recent conversation on the After the Bell podcast, Cody Rhodes disclosed that his canine companion, Pharaoh, is on track to have his very own WWE plush toy.

He stated: “I’ll drop a big After The Bell spoiler and somebody at Fanatics right now is probably going to shoot through the ceiling in panic. You have to give people new content. We are 99.9% going to drop, WWE is going to put together a Pharoah plush for kids. A little stuffed animal of Pharaoh. It’s accurate. Brown nose, blue eyes.”